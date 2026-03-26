Arabian Drilling Company, Saudi Arabia’s largest drilling contractor by fleet size, said it has received notifications for the temporary suspension of some of its offshore rigs as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing regional conflict.

These steps were carried out in accordance with Arabian Drilling’s established safety and operational protocols, prioritising the protection of personnel and assets, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.

Arabian Drilling’s active land fleet of 39 rigs is operating at full capacity without interruption.

“Based on ongoing client discussions and our assessment of recent developments, management believes the suspensions are temporary,” the statement said.

The company is prepared to resume operations promptly once regional tensions ease, it added.

“We expect minimal financial impact in the first quarter of 2026, with recovery as soon as conditions normalise and operations resume, said Fahad Albani, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Drilling.

The company continues to monitor the situation closely and remains operationally prepared to resume activity promptly once conditions normalise, he said.

Arabian Drilling operates a total fleet of 60 rigs, with 45 active rigs, according to the company's FY 2025 earnings call presentation.

On Tuesday, ADES Holding Company, listed on the Saudi stock exchange, said a “handful” of offshore rigs in the GCC region have been subject to temporary suspensions due to the ongoing regional tensions. The company has deployed 123 rigs across 20 countries.

Kuwaiti onshore drilling contractor AEC said this week that its operations remain stable with despite regional tensions. The company operates 20 onshore rigs in 2025, representing about 10 percent of Kuwait’s active rig fleet.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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