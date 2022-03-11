OPEC member Kuwait has awarded a contract to the US Schlumberger oilfield services company for the supply of advanced pumps for the Gulf emirate’s oil wells, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

The contract is worth around 41 million Kuwaiti dinars ($135 million) it involves the supply and installation of several “sophisticated oil well pumps”, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, citing official sources.

The state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the country’s upstream sector, signed the contract with Schlumberger in February, the paper said.

“The contract involves the supply and installation of progressive cavity pumps at oil wells operated by KOC,” the report said, adding that they are within KOC’s ongoing plans to develop oilfields and expand output capacity.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)