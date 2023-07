Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in May fell to 6.93 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.32 million bpd in April, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Monday, citing data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI).

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to JODI, which publishes them on its website. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)