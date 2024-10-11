Oman’s OQ LPG is expected to award the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the Salalah LPG Strategic Storage Facility in Salalah in Dhofar governorate in the first quarter of 2027.

The tender was issued on 28 August 2024, with technical bids due by 18 September 2024 and commercial bids to be submitted by 10 October 2024.

“The contract award is expected in January 2025, with project completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027,” a source told Zawya Projects, adding the estimated cost of the project is $70 million.

The project involves the detailed design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of a new Electric Heater system, along with associated piping, instrumentation, electrical works, civil construction, and tie-in works for the facility. The contract will also cover inspection, testing, pre-commissioning, commissioning, and the guarantee run for the completed facility.

