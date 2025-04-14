Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s production of gasoline recorded a rise of 0.9% at the end of February 2025 compared to February 2024, while the total production of refineries recorded a decline by 2.6% compared to the same period in February 2024, according to preliminary statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Statistics revealed that the production of regular motor fuel (M-91) reached approximately 2,693 million barrels by the end of February 2025, compared to 2,386 thousand barrels by the end of February 2024, marking a 12.9% increase. Its sales amounted to 2,255.4 thousand barrels by the end of February 2025, compared to 2,232.9 thousand barrels in the same period of 2024, reflecting a 1% increase.

On the other hand, the production of premium motor fuel (M-95) declined by 12% by the end of February 2025, reaching approximately 1,949.5 thousand barrels, compared to 2,215.3 thousand barrels during the same period in 2024. Despite this drop in production, the sales of premium fuel (M-95) increased by 3.3%, amounting to 2,115 thousand barrels, up from 2,047.7 thousand barrels at the end of February last year.

Diesel (gas oil) production saw a slight decline of 0.5%, reaching 4,529.8 thousand barrels by the end of February 2025, compared to 4,551.6 thousand barrels during the same period in 2024. In contrast, diesel sales increased by 1.5%, reaching 2,292.7 thousand barrels, up from 2,258.6 million barrels by the end of February last year.

As for aviation fuel oil, production declined by 13% by the end of February 2025, reaching 1,866 million barrels compared to 2,144.6 thousand barrels in the same period of 2024. Sales also dropped by 13.7%, totalling 641.4 thousand barrels by the end of February 2025, compared to 742.9 thousand barrels in the same period last year.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production reached 1,123.1 thousand barrels by the end of February 2025, reflecting a 5.8% decrease from the same period in 2024, when production stood at 1,192.6 thousand barrels. However, its sales rose to 629.1 thousand barrels, up from 537.5 thousand barrels, marking a 17% increase.

Regarding petrochemicals, statistics showed a slight increase of 1.1% in benzene production, reaching 28.7 thousand metric tons by the end of February 2025 compared to 28.4 thousand metric tons in the same period of 2024. Meanwhile, paraxylene production dropped by 10.7%, reaching 89.4 thousand metric tons compared to 100.1 thousand metric tons at the end of February last year. Polypropylene production also declined by 6.5%, recording 54.5 thousand metric tons, down from 58.3 thousand metric tons during the same period in 2024. Despite the decrease in production, polypropylene sales recorded a significant increase of 88.3%, reaching 3.6 thousand metric tons, compared to 1.9 thousand metric tons by the end of February last year.

Oman’s exports of regular motor fuel (M-91) dropped by 50.1% by the end of February 2025, reaching 251.8 thousand barrels, compared to 504.3 thousand barrels in the same period of 2024. In contrast, premium motor fuel (M-95) exports rose significantly by 102.4%, reaching 560.4 thousand barrels. Diesel exports declined by 52%, recording 1,019.2 thousand barrels compared to 2,121.8 thousand barrels in the same period last year. Jet fuel exports also dropped by 16.9%, from 1,338.4 million barrels at the end of February 2024 to 1,112 thousand barrels at the end of February 2025.

As for LPG, exports saw a sharp decline of 82%, reaching 26.6 thousand barrels by the end of February 2025, compared to 147.6 thousand barrels at the end of February 2024.

In the petrochemicals sector, benzene exports recorded a slight increase of 0.6%, reaching 25.3 thousand metric tons by the end of February 2025, compared to 25.2 thousand metric tons in the same period of 2024. Paraxylene exports rose by 10.9%, reaching 113.6 thousand metric tons compared to 102.4 thousand metric tons by the end of last February. Polypropylene exports also increased by 11%, reaching 39.2 thousand metric tons, compared to 35.3 thousand metric tons during the same period in 2024.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

