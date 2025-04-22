RABAT: Morocco plans to issue, within a few days, an expression of interest for a liquefied natural gas terminal near the eastern Mediterranean city of Nador, Energy Minister Leila Benali said on Monday.

"This week, we will be launching a call for the expression of interest to develop the first phase of the natural gas terminal in Nador," Benali told members of parliament.

Morocco looks to natural gas to diversify energy sources away from coal, as it also pushes ahead with its renewable energy plan aiming to reach 52% of total installed capacity before 2030, from 45% currently.

The new infrastructure will be linked to an existing pipeline that Morocco uses to import 0.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas from Spanish terminals, she said.

The terminal will be linked to industrial zones near the northwestern Atlantic cities of Kenitra and Mohammedia, she said, without offering further details.

The new infrastructure will be a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) located in the currently under-construction deepwater Nador West Med port, Reuters had reported in May, citing an official from the ministry.

The ministry was not immediately available to answer a Reuters request for comment.

Morocco's natural gas needs are expected to increase to 8 bcm in 2027 from 1 bcm currently, according to ministry estimates.

Separately, Morocco's electricity utility (ONEE) adopted, the same day, a 2025-2030 plan to increase its electricity installed capacity by 15 gigawatts (GW), including 13 GW from renewable sources, Benali said.

This will be achieved for a total investment of 120 billion dirhams ($13 bln), she said.

Currently, renewable energy capacity stands at 5.5 GW. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Marguerita Choy)