Oman-listed OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), the Gulf state's sole gas transmission operator and owner, announced on Sunday that it has secured the approval from the relevant authorities for the execution of a new 42-inch, 193-km loop line from Fahud to Sohar.

This strategic project is one of the largest to be sanctioned by OQGN since the implementation of the regulated asset base and it aims to accommodate the expected growth in Sohar and Ibri regions in alignment with Oman's national energy objectives and OQGN's long-term infrastructure development plan, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

The project is expected to be completed by 2027 and will add an additional capacity of 9 Million Metric Standard Cubic Metres per day (MMSCMD) to OQGN's north gas network.

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the $200 million Fahud-Sohar Second Loop Line project is likely to be awarded in the first quarter of 2025.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

