CAIRO: Oman's state-owned Integrated Gas Company approved a new gas pipeline worth 105 million Omani riyals ($272.73 million), state news agency ONA said on Saturday.

The pipeline will contribute to a 4.5% increase in the national gas network's length, ONA said.

The pipeline will extend from the city of Ibri to Sohar, with an additional connection serving Ibri's industrial area.

