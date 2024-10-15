Oman’s OQ Gas Networks is expected to award Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the 42" Fahud-Sohar Second Loop Line project in the first quarter of 2025, a source said.

“The EPC contract will be awarded in early 2025, with completion targeted for the second quarter of 2027,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project value is $220 million.

The project involves constructing a 42-inch loop line from the Fahud Compressor Station (FCS) to Block Valve Station 6 (BVS-06) to increase gas supply to Sohar. An alternative scope proposes extending the pipeline only to Block Valve Station 4 (BVS-04) for cost optimisation. The base scope covers 193 kilometres, while the alternative covers 128 kilometres. The project will also include the installation of block valve stations, interconnections with existing pipelines, power and telecom systems, fibre optic cables, and fire and gas systems.

“Technical bids were submitted in May 2022, and the commercial bid date was postponed to 31 October 2024,” the source said. Prequalified bidders for the project include Oman Construction Co, Target, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Galfar Engineering and Contracting, and Gulf Petrochemical Services & Trading.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.