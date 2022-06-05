KUWAIT: The Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) confirmed on Saturday that its facilities and oil and gas production were not affected by the earthquake that occurred at dawn today.

KOC said in a press statement that the oil facilities stopped for a short period during the quake as a precautionary measure in accordance with the company's safety regulations, noting that it's facilities are equipped with sensors that operate automatically when exposed to any natural disasters, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

Earlier today, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake shacked the southwest of Kuwait's Al-Ahmadi.