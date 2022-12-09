Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines Director General Amina Benkhadra said that the $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline is on the right track, with the signing of new memoranda of understanding (MoU) with several countries, according to a local media report.

According to the Morocco World News newspaper, the MoUs were signed by Morocco and Nigeria, with Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

The 5,600-kilometre-long pipeline project will cover more than 11 countries along the Atlantic coast.

Almost 1,672 km of the pipeline will pass through Morocco, transporting Nigerian gas to Europe via Africa.

