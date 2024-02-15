Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that has been awarded significant oil and gas contracts in the Middle East.

In a stock exchange statement, the company said its hydrocarbon vertical (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) secured an onshore order and an offshore order from a prestigious client in the Middle East without identifying the client.

The scope of work for the onshore order comprises of engineering, procurement, and construction of an Enclosed Ground-Flare system and demolition of existing facilities, reducing flame and smoke visibility to the nearby ongoing large scale residential developments.

The offshore order involves mainly brownfield work including upgradation of shutdown systems in existing offshore platforms.

LTEH is organised under Offshore, Onshore EPC, Modular Fabrication, Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) and Offshore Wind Farm Business Groups.

While L&T doesn’t disclose specific contract value, the statement categorised the awards as ‘significant,’ in the INR10 billion to INR25 billion range. ($121 million-$301 million).

(1 US Dollar = 83.01 Indian Rupees)

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

