Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co. K.S.C (HEISCO) announced on Sunday that it has received a formal contract award letter from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for the construction of flowlines and associated works in North Kuwait.

The contract value is 174.2 million Kuwaiti dinars ($565 million), as announced in its earlier disclosure in February 2026.

The contract, awarded under Tender No. RFP-2141028, relates to Contract No. 3, Portion III (NK), the company said in a disclosure to Boursa Kuwait.

The award was approved by the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT), with HEISCO selected as the fourth lowest bidder.

HEISCO said the financial impact of the contract will be determined at a later stage, with further updates to be provided as the project progresses.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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