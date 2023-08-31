PHOTO
Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (Heisco) said on Thursday it has signed a service contract with the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) with a value of 17.84 million Kuwaiti dinars ($59 million).
The bourse-listed company said the contract for quality control services for KNPC refineries- Group A has a duration of 62 months.
The statement said revenue from the contract with KNPC, which manages Kuwait’s downstream oil industry, would be shown in the Company’s annual financial statements during 2023-2028.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.