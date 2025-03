KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel decreased by 85 cents to USD 76.13 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 75.98 pb on Monday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

In international markets, Brent crude oil went down USD 1.9 to reach USD 76.62 pb, while West Texas crude dropped USD 1.39 to reach USD 68.37.

