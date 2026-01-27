Sun Drilling Kuwait Company, a subsidiary of Action Energy Company (AEC), has won a contract to supply five land rigs to the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) with a value of around $205 million.

The subsidiary company will soon sign the deal with KOC, AEC said in a bourse disclosure statement on Tuesday.

The contract includes the supply of five land rigs for drilling and workover, including services, for a period of five years, the statement said.

“The financial impact of the contract will become apparent starting from the fourth quarter of 2026 and the level of profits depends on operating conditions,” it added.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.