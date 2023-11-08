Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Flow Line & Associated Works for Exploratory & Jurassic Wells project at North Kuwait Area by first quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the EPC work was issued in May 2023 with multiple extended bid submission deadline of 26 September 2023. The contract award is expected by mid-January 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders include Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co ($218 million), Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting Company ($258.3 million), Combined Group Contracting Company ($165 million), Aldar Engineering and Construction Company ($183 million), Mechanical Engineering & Contracting Company ($140 million), and Apex International Group Company for General Trading and Contracting ($145.3 million), officials from five companies confirmed.

The overall project is slated for completion by end of 2026, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.