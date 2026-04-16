Jordan intends to drill nearly 80 new wells in its Risha desert gas field near the border with Iraq as part of a project to boost its gas output by nearly seven times.

About 50 percent of consultative contracts for the project have been finalised and more agreements would be signed shortly, the energy and mineral resources ministry said.

Jordan’s state-owned National Petroleum Company (NPC), which operates the field, has already drilled two wells at a depth of 500 metres and is working on a third well, the ministry said in its quarterly report this week.

“The ministry has finalised nearly 50 percent of consultative agreements for the drilling of 80 new wells in Risha field this year...three new wells have been connected to production lines...this will increase the field’s production,” it said.

Jordan’s finance ministry said in late 2025 that it has approved nearly 35 million Jordanian dinars ($50 million) for the development of the Arab country’s sole gas producing field, with an area estimated by the ministry at nearly 7,500 square kilometres.

Risha field was expanded last year to produce nearly 62 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) and the current five-year development plan will lift output to 418 mcf/d.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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