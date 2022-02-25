A project to upgrade an oil refinery in Iraq has not yet been completed nearly 13 years after it was awarded, the official Alsabah newspaper reported on Friday.

Iraq awarded the contract to expand Samawah Refinery in the Southern Muthanna Governorate in 2008 and allocated funds for the project, the paper said.

It quoted Hamid Jihadi, an aide to the Governor, as saying the project has not been finished yet because of “financial and administrative obstacles.”

“We have also detected offences in the execution of the contract’s terms by the company which was awarded the project,” Jihadi said.

He did not elaborate on those offences but the paper quoted Samawah Refinery’s manager Mohammed Fazza as saying the Governorate has agreed to end the existing contract and award a new one to another company.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)