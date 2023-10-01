Iraq has opened an associated gas processing facility in the Halfaya oil field with a capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet (mscf), a senior official has confirmed.

The facility will remove hydrogen sulphide from associated gas and the resultant dry gas will be delivered to Amara and Maysan power plants, the Governor of Maysan, Ali Douai Lazem, told state-owned Iraq News Agency.

“The project is one of the important and vital projects in Maysan governorate and is considered a new phase in the path of associated gas investment,” he added.

Five flaring sites will be shutdown, which will contribute to reducing environmental pollution, the official said, urging the Ministry of Oil to establish a pipeline to transport cooking gas.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

