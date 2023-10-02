Iraq is negotiating with the US Halliburton oilfield services company for a contract to develop one of its largest gas fields, an official was quoted on Monday as saying.

Iraqi officials said last month a project to develop “Akkas” field in the Western Al-Anbar Governorate would be awarded to a Ukrainian company.

“The Oil Ministry is negotiating with Halliburton to invest in Akkas field...we aim to produce 400-500 million cubic feet of gas per day,” said Ali Maarij, contracts and oil licenses manager at the Ministry.

He told Iraq’s Shafaq News agency that there are also talks with other foreign firms to contribute to the development of Akkas.

Discovered in 1992, the 900-sq-km Akkas field contains around 5.6 trillion cubic feet of extractable gas deposits, according to the Iraqi Oil Ministry.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

