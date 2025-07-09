Iraq has signed an agreement with Turkmenistan for the supply of gas that will be swapped with Iranian gas, an official said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Iran will supply gas to Iraq and will get the same quantity from Turkmenistan, Iraqi Electricity Ministry spokesman Ahmed Mousa said.

“The Ministry has performed the swap deal with Turkmenistan, which will supply gas to areas in North Iran….. Iran in turn will supply Iraq with the same quantity of gas by pipelines,” Mousa told the official news agency.

He said Iraq’s Electricity Minister Ziad Fadil finalized the swap contract with Turkmenistan during a visit to that country in May.

“The funds for the supplied gas will be transferred directly to Turkmenistan…the deal is now just awaiting approval by Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

