Three border crossings in Iraq’s Anbar province could export up to 200,000 barrels per day of crude oil using tanker trucks if the federal government expands alternative export routes, a provincial official said.

Moayad Al-Dulaimi, spokesperson for the Anbar government, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that increasing exports through these routes could help ease economic pressure caused by disruptions to Iraq’s main crude oil export channels via the Strait of Hormuz and serve as an additional option to the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline.

Anbar is Iraq’s largest governorate by area and shares borders with Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Al-Dulaimi also called on the federal government to accelerate implementation of the Basra–Haditha–Aqaba pipeline to Jordan and the Kirkuk–Baniyas pipeline to Syria, both of which pass through Anbar province.

Last week, Zawya Projects reported that the OPEC member issued tenders to export crude oil through Syria’s Baniyas port and Jordan’s Aqaba port using tanker trucks as part of efforts to maintain stable shipments amid regional tensions and disruptions affecting maritime routes.

Iraq ranked fourth worldwide among countries with the largest proven crude oil reserves, estimated at around 145 billion barrels, according to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) .

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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