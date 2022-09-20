Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received, on Monday, CEO of Maersk Soren Seko to discuss a project to produce clean fuel for ships in Egypt with $15bn investment, which will provide more than 100,000 job opportunities in various disciplines.

The meeting was held in the presence of Osama Rabie, the Chairperson of the Suez Canal Authority, and Hani El-Nadi, Maersk’s representative in Egypt.

The president directed to start cooperation with Maersk to establish an integrated national network in Egypt to produce and distribute green fuel for ships, depending on new and renewable energy sources, in integration with the state’s efforts to preserve the environment.

This comes in light of the series of modern ports that Egypt enjoys on the coasts of the Red and Mediterranean Seas, in addition to the shipping lane of the Suez Canal, which is the main artery of global trade.

For his part, Maersk CEO Soren Seko expressed his appreciation for the extended cooperation with Egypt through the Suez Canal Authority, praising the continuous development and modernisation of the Suez Canal and its infrastructure, which makes Egypt a leading and pivotal centre to supply and refuel ships with green fuel in the region.

The meeting also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Suez Canal Authority and Maersk, especially in training, exchange of experience, maritime transport, logistics, container handling terminals, and marine services.

