Cairo: The board members of Egypt Gas gave the green light to sign a contract with the Technical Gas Service Company (TGS) in Jordan for a project at an estimated cost of $9.40 million.

The Egyptian company will be responsible for raising the efficiency of 10 measuring stations in Jordan, according to a bourse filing.

Moreover, the implementation works are scheduled for completion within 52 weeks, upon the board meeting’s decision on 29 December 2024.

It is worth noting that in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Egypt Gas recorded net profits of EGP 180.63 million, compared to EGP 138.62 million in the same period a year earlier. In addition, the revenues increased to EGP 4.92 billion from EGP 3.61 billion.

