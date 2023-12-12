Dubai-based ENOC Group and Japan’s Marubeni Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and sell it across the Middle East and North Africa.

The agreement, which aims to contribute to the circular economy and a decarbonised aviation industry, was signed during the Dubai Airshow 2023.

“Our first SAF production facility is about to become a reality, and our discussions with regional carriers serving Dubai Airport are incredibly promising,” said Atsushi Suzuki, President, and CEO of Marubeni Middle-East & Africa Power Ltd.

ENOC plans to provide SAF to all its customers by 2030, Group CEO Saif Humaid Al Falasi added.

