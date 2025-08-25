Dubai-based shipyard Drydocks World has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for what is billed as the world’s largest floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility, and associated Floating Storage Units (FSU) infrastructure by Mexico-based AMIGO LNG.

AMIGO LNG is a joint venture of Texas-based Epcilon LNG and Singapore-based LNG Alliance.

The FLNG facility, with a production capacity more than 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), will be fabricated at Drydocks World's yard in Dubai, a press statement issued by LNG Alliance said.

The scope of the contract includes conversion of FSUs to support LNG export operations, alongside the construction of new-build FLNG barges incorporating advanced US based pre-treatment and liquefaction technologies.

Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance said. "We are also harnessing the key advantages of FLNG solutions — from faster project schedules to rigorous testing and seamless pre-commissioning in a controlled fabrication yard environment, as well as the substantial environmental benefits this approach delivers."

Rado Antolovic, CEO, Drydocks World, added: "With a proven track record in complex offshore conversions and large-scale fabrications, Drydocks World is well-positioned to deliver this landmark facility to the highest international standards.

Simultaneous offshore fabrication and onshore preparation is expected to accelerate time to market while delivering higher quality and cost efficiency than traditional onshore LNG plants, according to the statement.

The AMIGO LNG export terminal in Guaymas on Mexico's West Coast will source feed gas from the US Permian Basin and supplying competitive LNG to Asia and Latin America according to the statement.

