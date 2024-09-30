Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company has submitted the lowest bid for a project to construct flow lines for oil wells in Southeast Kuwait.

In a bourse statement on Wednesday, the Company said it had submitted a bid with a value of around 3.39 million Kuwaiti dinars ($11.2 million).

The contract involves building flow lines to several injection oil wells and associated works, Combined Group said, adding that the tender has been issued by the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

“We have not yet received a letter from KOC confirming the award of the contract,” the statement said.

