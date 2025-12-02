Kuwait-based Combined Group Contracting (CGC) has announced that it has been awarded two key projects worth KD59.7 million ($194 million) by Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) at its refinery facilities in in northern Kuwait.

The first project is related to a new network for injecting surplus water in the Rawdatyn area, while the second is related to a new network in the Al Sabriya/Bahra area.

Both the projects will be completed within a 30-month period, it added.

