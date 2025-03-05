Phase one of the Jafurah Gas Plant is expected to produce 200 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of sales gas on start-up in 2025, according to Saudi Aramco's 2024 annual report.

The output from the Jafurah field is forecast to reach a sustainable sales gas rate of 2.0 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd) by 2030, in addition to significant volumes of ethane, natural gas liquids and condensate.

The unconventional gas field will increase Aramco's sales gas production capacity by more than 60 percent to meet growing domestic demand and reduce liquids burning in power generation.

The company announced contract awards worth SAR 46.5 billion ($12.4 billion) for phase two of Jafurah alongside several other gas contracts, including 23 unconventional rig contracts valued at SAR 9 billion ($2.4 billion), two directional drilling contracts worth SAR 2.3 billion and 13 Jafurah well tie-in contracts totaling SAR 6.1 billion awarded between December 2022 and May 2024.

Meanwhile, the Tanajib Gas Plant, part of the Marjan development programme, is expected to come onstream this year, adding 2.6 bscfd of additional raw gas processing capacity from the Marjan and Zuluf fields.

The report said the Dammam development project is progressing with water injection operations and is expected to be on stream in 2025, along with the Marjan and Berri increments.

The Zuluf field increment is scheduled to follow in 2026, with the completion of the second phase of Dammam in 2027.

The additional cumulative oil production capacity of these projects will offset natural reservoir declines, enabling Aramco to maintain its maximum sustainable capacity at 12.0 12 million barrels per day and provide built-in spare capacity that can be quickly activated, the report said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.