Saudi Aramco has produced the first unconventional tight gas from its South Ghawar operational area two months ahead of schedule, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.



This development supports the world’s largest oil producer’s strategy to increase gas production by more than half, over 2021 levels, through 2030, subject to domestic demand.

Commissioned facilities at South Ghawar have a 300 million standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of raw gas processing capacity and 38,000 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate processing capacity, the statement noted.

It said Aramco will continue its work to more than double the overall processing capacity to achieve South Ghawar’s strategic goal of delivering 750 million scfd of raw gas in the near future.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.