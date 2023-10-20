The UAE-based Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), the flagship energy company of the emirate of Sharjah, signed agreements to build a solar power plant and implement a carbon capture study at the recently concluded ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi as part of its decarbonisation drive.

An agreement was signed between SNOC and Emerge, a JV between Masdar and Engie, to build Sharjah’s largest solar project. When completed, the 60MWp solar photovoltaic plant in Sajaa will result in a reduction of 66,000 tonnes of CO2 annually, equivalent of taking 14,600 cars off the road every year.

SNOC awarded a subsurface carbon capture and storage (CCS) consultancy project to SLB as part of its plan to inject carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from various emitters into Sharjah’s mature onshore gas fields.

In July, SNOC signed an MoU with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation to conduct a joint feasibility study related to the potential for CCS in Sharjah and beyond.

A gas storage agreement was signed with RAK Gas, which will allow RAK Gas to use SNOC’s gas storage facility to handle fluctuations between high and low demand periods greatly increasing operational flexibility.

SNOC and RAK Gas also completed a major study investigating the hydrocarbon potential of the Pabdeh Formation, a thick, largely unexplored, geological shale interval potentially containing significant volumes of unconventional oil and gas resources.

At ADIPEC, SNOC also participated in the Net Zero Industry Round Table and engaged with several companies including Technip Energies/Ten, PGNIG Orlen, Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL)-Pakistan, ENI and PTTEP to discuss prospects for business cooperation, the press statement said.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

