Saudi Aramco has successfully commissioned a megawatt (MW)-scale renewable energy storage system to power gas production activities.

This is the first deployment globally of an Iron-Vanadium (Fe/V) flow battery as a backup solar power source for gas well operations, the Saudi-listed oil producer said in a statement.

Located in Wa’ad Al-Shamal, in western Saudi Arabia, the 1-MW/hour flow battery system is based on Aramco’s patented technology and was developed in collaboration with China-based flow batteries manufacturer Rongke Power.

Aramco said the system can support up to five wells over its projected 25-year lifespan and is an alternative to solar energy solutions. It is engineered to withstand the hot climate and achieve optimal performance under extreme weather conditions.

Aramco already powers a large number of remote gas wells with solar panels connected to lead-acid battery systems.

...the flow battery technology offers a flexible solution for diverse renewable energy storage requirements,” said Ali A. Al-Meshari, Aramco Senior Vice President of Technology Oversight & Coordination.

The new flow battery commissioned aligns with the company’s focus on renewables investment and energy efficiency to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its operational assets by 2050.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.