UAE's Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) and state-owned energy company RAKGAS recently announced the completion of a major joint study investigating the hydrocarbon potential of the Pabdeh Formation in the Northern Emirates.

The study involved close collaboration between their respective exploration teams over the last two years, sharing data interpretations, knowledge and experience, SNOC said in a statement issued last week.

The joint work has delivered a comprehensive landmark report paving the way for future exploration, the statement added.

The Pabdeh Formation is a thick geological shale interval containing significant volumes of prospective oil and gas resources within unconventional reservoirs, according to the statement. The Pabdeh remains relatively unexplored within UAE.

Last week, Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) and RAKGAS signed a gas storage service agreement to meet the growing gas demand in the Northern Emirates.

