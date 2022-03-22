UAE - Mubasher: Mubadala Investment Company has partnered with Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold), a Canadian mining company, to operate the Soto Norte gold project in Colombia.

Through a joint venture company, Aris Gold will hold a 20% stake in Sociedad Minera de Santander and Sociedad Minera Calvista Colombia (collectively, Minesa), which wholly owns the Soto Norte gold project, according to a press release on Tuesday.

As an operator of Minesa, Aris Gold could acquire an additional 30% ownership interest in Minesa.

Aris Gold CEO, Neil Woodyer, will be appointed the CEO of Minesa and lead the preparation of the company’s operational license application.

The Executive Director of Industrials at Mubadala and Chairman of Minesa, Danny Dweik, said: "We are delighted to bring in Aris Gold as our operating partner in Minesa. The Soto Norte Project will benefit from their technical capabilities and local market experience."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

