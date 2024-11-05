Egypt - Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has met with Chairman of International Resources Holding (IRH) Ali Al Rashdi, discussing potential collaboration in the mining sector, according to a statement.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2024).

Badawy highlighted Egypt’s recent developments in the mining sector, mentioning the trial launch of the Egypt Mining Portal, a digital investment platform aimed at promoting mining investments and enhancing access to data.

First presented at the Egypt Mining Forum last July, this platform is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.

Badawi encouraged the UAE-based company to explore Egypt’s investment opportunities, emphasizing the country's promising mineral resources and skilled workforce.

Additionally, he shared that the Ministry of Petroleum is preparing to launch a new mineral exploration bid across several areas in the Western Desert.

The talks also covered possible collaboration in liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade through LNG facilities in Idku and Damietta to facilitate rapid gas transportation to international markets.

