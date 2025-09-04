Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) has joined the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), an international organisation dedicated to enhancing the contribution of mining and metals to sustainable development.

Maaden, ranked among the world’s fastest-growing mining companies, has become ICMM’s first member based in the Middle East, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

ICMM brings together leading global companies that believe mining should do more than deliver materials. Members commit to high standards in how they work with people, land, and communities. For Maaden, such standards align with its commitment to helping shape a more prosperous and sustainable future for the mining sector, alongside other companies working toward the same goal.

Maaden’s drive and strategic vision to establish mining as the third pillar of the Saudi economy, with a focus on building a people-centric, technology-enabled organization, depends on enhancing the sustainable development of resources in Saudi Arabia. With sustainability as a strategic pillar of its corporate growth strategy, Maaden brings its experience in addressing sustainability challenges, particularly relevant in the Middle East such as water scarcity, to global platforms.

“We are extremely proud to announce our membership of ICMM today, and even more so as the inaugural regional member,” said Maaden CEO Bob Wilt. “This is about being part of conversations that matter. The way mining is done is changing, and we want to help lead that change—with ideas, action, and a clear sense of responsibility. We look forward to working with ICMM members to help ensure that mining creates long-term value for future economies and societies.”

President and CEO of ICMM Rohitesh Dhawan said he looks forward to Maaden’s active role within the council. “With Saudi Arabia poised to play a pivotal role in the global minerals sector in the years ahead, we look forward to Maaden’s active participation in ICMM’s work and its contribution to advancing sustainable mining practices both in Saudi Arabia and across the region.”

By becoming a member, Maaden commits to ICMM’s Mining Principles, which define Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) good practices for the mining industry through 40 performance expectations. These apply at asset level and include third-party assurance and validation. Applicable to all ICMM company members, they cover around 650 sites in 50 countries.

