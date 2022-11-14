Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Municipality, located in the UAE emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, has launched an energy audit program for the industrial sector to identify energy-saving opportunities, it said in a statement.

The industrial sectors initially supported will be cement, ceramics, quarries, glass, building materials, metal fabrication and packaging.

Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, stated that the programme would support local industrial companies in identifying opportunities for energy savings and emissions reduction, allowing them to remain competitive over the long run.

Companies that signed up for the programne are RAK Ceramics, Stevin Rock, RAK Rock, Falcon Technologies, RAK Ports, Union Cements, Eternity Technologies, and Future Architectural Glass.

The statement said that participating industries would receive energy audits, with auditors periodically sharing the implementation progress with the municipality.

The civic body has empaneled 7 industrial auditors using a competitive tender process until now.

The new initiative is part of the energy management programme of Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040 and aligns with the UAE circular economy policy.

