dnata, a UAE-based global air and travel services provider, said its group brands have switched their vehicles to run on a biofuel blend, saving 80 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

The brands include dnata Logistics, Arabian Adventures, Alpha Flight Services and City Sightseeing.

The latest initiative is part of dnata’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and waste to landfill by 20 percent by 2024, Emirates Group's airport services subsidiary said in a statement.

In June 2022, the company announced an investment plan of $100 million in green operations in two years to improve its environmental efficiency globally.

Steve Allen, CEO of dnata Group, said: “We constantly explore and implement emission reduction methods across our fleet and infrastructure to reduce our carbon footprint. The introduction of biofuel to a diverse range of our UAE businesses is an important step in our ongoing journey.”

The company will continue to invest in its operations, including large-scale infrastructure solutions, to further enhance its sustainability performance and achieve our green operations targets, he added.

Here’s how dnata is cutting fossil fuel dependence:

dnata Logistics has switched 31 of its trucks to be run on a biofuel blend at its Dubai-based hub.

City Sightseeing Dubai, a joint venture with dnata Travel Group, operates three tour routes, providing elevated viewing of Dubai’s top attractions through 21 open-top, biofueled buses.

Alpha Flight Services (Alpha), dnata’s inflight catering joint venture, has already switched five landside vehicles to biofuel blend and is transitioning all of its Sharjah-based airside catering trucks.

Arabian Adventures has switched the generators at its desert safari camps to a biofuel mix.

dnata has also significantly invested in the electrification of its ground handling fleet across its global airport operations to reduce emissions, with more than 15 percent of the global fleet now electrified.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

