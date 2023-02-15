US-based carbon capture and transformation firm LanzaTech NZ (LanzaTech) and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) will jointly explore business opportunities to develop a large-scale conversion plant for transforming solid municipal waste into sustainable alternative fuel or clean energy.

The collaboration further advances the US and UAE’s Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) and provides a foundation for deepening cooperation on circular economy and low-carbon fuels, Tadweer said in a statement.

Ali Al Dhaheri, CEO of Tadweer, stated: “We believe that waste is a resource to be harnessed, and with LanzaTech’s support, we aim to make this a reality.”

The project represents a tremendous opportunity to protect the planet by turning waste carbon into sustainable aviation fuel, keeping fossil fuels in the ground, added Jennifer Holmgren, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaTech.

PACE will catalyse $100 billion in financing and other support in addition to deploying 100 new gigawatts (GW) of clean energy in the US, UAE and emerging economies worldwide by 2035.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)