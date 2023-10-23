UAE-based bottled water company Mai Dubai announced on Monday the incorporation of an Electric Vehicle (EV) truck into its delivery fleet.

Admiral Mobility, in collaboration with Farizon Commercial Group, officially handed over the EV truck to Mai Dubai at a ceremony held at its factory, the company said in a press statement.

The statement said Mai Dubai is the region’s first beverage company to officially launch an EV as part of its delivery fleet.

The fully electric 8T Cargo Truck and an Admiral Energy 47KW Charger with 20 percent extended battery life was provided with full driver training, servicing, maintenance, and insurance, according to the statement.

It said the EV truck will used at the upcoming COP28 Conference in Dubai to deliver drinking water in glass bottles.

Abraham Kah, CEO of Mai Dubai, said: "By adopting electric vehicles as an eco-friendlier alternative, we hope to drive significant reductions in CO2 emissions, as well as ensure cleaner business practices."

Mai Dubai’s other sustainability initiatives is the installation of an 18.1MW rooftop solar system, the second-largest solar roof installation globally and the largest in the Middle East.

