Turkey-based global domestic appliances giant Beko laid the foundation stone its new $100 million factory in Egypt in 10th of Ramadan city.

Umit Gunel, General Manager of Beko Egypt for Home Appliances told Zawya Projects that construction of the net zero emissions manufacturing facility will start by the fourth quarter 2023.

He said the factory will have a total production capacity of 1.5 million devices annually, adding that in Phase 1, it will produce energy-saving appliances ovens and refrigerators.

He said 60 percent of the total production will be exported to Europe, Middle East, and Africa with targeted annual revenue of $250 million.

Gunel added that the new factory will provide 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Additional reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)