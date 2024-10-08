Saudi’s Yanbu United Company for Trade and Industry (Yunigreen) announced on Tuesday the start of construction of two Lube Oil Hydrofinishing Units, each with a capacity of 300 metric tonnes per day in Yanbu Industrial City.

These units will produce high-quality Group II and Group II+ base oils, and will be operational from July 2027.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the 19th ICIS Middle East Base Oils and Lubricants Conference in Riyadh, Yunigreen announced a partnership with Studi Tecnologie Progetti (STP), a leading engineering company based in Rome, Italy, specialising in re-refined base oil technology for the project.

Abdullah Al Harbi, CEO, Yunigreen said: “By converting existing Group I re-refinery production to Group II and Group II+, Yunigreen supports lubricant producers’ carbon reduction initiatives without compromising product quality.”

Yunigreen, founded in 1979 in Saudi Arabia, is a global leader in the production of high-quality Base Oil, backed by an annual production capacity of 218,000 kt.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.