﻿Oman Air will join the Oneworld alliance on June 30, offering integration of loyalty programmes and IT systems, and bookings across partner airlines.

Oman Air will integrate its Sindbad Gold and Silver programs with Oneworld’s Saphaire and Ruby.

Earlier speaking to the Observer, Con Korfiatis,CEO, Oman Air, said, “Joining the Oneworld alliance significantly enhances our network footprint, through the alliance partnerships, because we'll never be the size of an airline where we fly to every point in the world. We will rely on partners to assist in offering a broader network to offer to our customer base. We already have some relationships with some of the Oneworld members, but it's going to be significantly expanded.”

He added, “Going back double daily into London in October will help in terms of opening up connectivity to North and South America as well, and again through our alliance partners.”

According to the CEO, “In terms of airlines flying into Muscat, that decision has to be made by them. But obviously through their distribution and our connectivity and the broader network, we are driving more passengers onto the aircraft, which allows us to grow as well, whether it's coming in on our partners' flights or it's coming in through us operating more flights and having more aircraft in time as well.”

Korfiatis said, “The new Dreamliner aircraft will be operated to Amsterdam from July 1. We will be looking at more aircraft in 2026-27 and are not worried about not having enough aircraft. If we've got the business and the traffic, the fulfilment of aircraft are not is not going to be a problem.”

The airline will offer 15 or 16 percent more seats than last year to Salalah.

Screenshot 2025-06-30 100606

Oneworld is a global airline alliance consisting of 14 member airlines. It was founded on February 1, 1999.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

