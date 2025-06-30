Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced treasury bills (T-bills) valued at EGP 80 billion through two tranches on Sunday, 29 June, according to official data.

The first auctions stood at EGP 35 billion and will mature in 182 days on 30 December 2025.

The second issue was valued at EGP 45 billion, holding a tenor of 364 days until 30 June 2026.

Additionally, the CBE offered floating-rate treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth EGP 500 million through one issue, which carries a five-year maturity period until 1 July 2030.

Last week, the central bank auctioned T-bills at an aggregated value of EGP 90 billion through two offerings.

