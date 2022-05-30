Saudi Arabia-based Southern Province Cement Company announced on Monday that plans to build two new lines with a production capacity of 10,000 tonnes per day to replace the current lines at Jazan Cement Factory.

The company said in a stock exchange statement that it would build a new production line with 5,000 tonnes per day capacity, and the infrastructure for another 5,000 tonnes per day line following the completion of detailed technical studies.

In December 2021, the company had announced that the project’s implementation is expected to start in the second half of 2022.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)