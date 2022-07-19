Farnborough, UK: The Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) company, the national pioneering conglomerate in defense industries, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Saudi Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed a number of agreements with the Singaporean ST Engineering in the fields of technology, defense and engineering.



The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of Farnborough International Airshow which is being held from 18 - 21 July in the UK.



In remarks on the occasion, CEO of SAMI Eng. Waleed bin Abdulmajeed Abukhalid said that this occasion represents an opportunity to make use of the abilities of supply chains of the Singaporean company as Saudi Arabia is gearing to achieve self-sufficiency in the sector of defense as per the Kingdom's vision 2030.



For his part, CEO of ST Engineering Vinecent Chong expressed happiness on the occasion, referring to cooperation with SAMI to provide effective and high-level defense solutions as per the Saudi requirements.



He drew the attention that the first step of this cooperation took place in 2019.