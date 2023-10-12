Saudi Paper Manufacturing Company has awarded a 20.6 million Saudi riyals ($5.49 million) contract to Dorar Tammam Company to build its fifth production line for paper tissue rolls.

The work scope includes the construction and establishment of the steel structure and the building of the production line, the paper manufacturer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The work is expected to be completed in 270 days after receiving the down payment, building permit and handover of the work site.

In June 2022, the company signed an agreement with TOSCOTEC, an Italian manufacturer of paper machines, to purchase a new machine in the second industrial city in Dammam and produce tissue paper rolls.

The fifth production line has a capacity of 60,000 tonnes annually, raising the company's total production capacity to 190,000 tonnes from 130,000 tonnes per year.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.