RIYADH — Johnson Controls Arabia has begun exporting Saudi-made HVAC products to the United States, with nearly 100 chillers recently shipped for use in American public schools.



The company’s manufacturing facility in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) has significantly expanded production, with 80–90% of its products now made locally, up from 30% three years ago.



“We have been able to expand and cater to 26 different countries, and this past year we celebrated shipping our scroll chiller technology to the US market,” Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia told Saudi Gazette.



The company, which employs around 3,000 people in Saudi Arabia, has become a key supplier of HVAC solutions in the region.



It has provided cooling systems for major projects, including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, airports, medical cities, and universities, with all units manufactured in Saudi Arabia.



Al-Shaikh noted that exports are increasing, with the company expecting 25–30% of its production in 2025 to go to international markets, including China, Egypt, and the UAE.



Manufacturing output is also projected to grow by 35–40% next year to meet rising demand.



Johnson Controls Arabia has strengthened its partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), with upcoming agreements to supply efficient HVAC products to PIF-owned real estate companies.



Al-Shaikh highlighted that Saudi-made products are meeting global standards, allowing them to compete in international markets without significant modifications.



The company is also expanding its offerings in high-growth sectors such as data centers, where cooling solutions are in high demand.



Additionally, it is supporting Saudi Arabia’s food security initiatives by providing industrial refrigeration systems for food storage.



Beyond traditional HVAC solutions, Johnson Controls Arabia is integrating digital technologies through its OpenBlue platform, which helps businesses optimize energy use and achieve sustainability targets. The company’s Net Zero Center in KAEC is focused on advancing these solutions.

