Methanol Chemicals Company (Chemanol) has issued a tender inviting specialised contracting companies to bid to construct its methanol plant expansion project.

The tender comes after the completion of the initial engineering designs for the project’s expansion, Chemanol said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.

The company is still in the stage of selecting a qualified contractor to implement the project.

The statement said that the project was delayed due to late submission by equipment manufacturers of necessary information for the completion of the engineering designs.

Chemanol had signed an agreement in January 2022 for preparing preliminary engineering design for the expansion project.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

